China's Belt And Road: A Closed Gateway Many of China's Belt and Road projects run through Xinjiang Province, home to the Muslim-minority Uighurs who live in intense security. Many sense Belt and Road and Xinjiang's problems are connected.

China's Belt And Road: A Closed Gateway Asia China's Belt And Road: A Closed Gateway China's Belt And Road: A Closed Gateway Audio will be available later today. Many of China's Belt and Road projects run through Xinjiang Province, home to the Muslim-minority Uighurs who live in intense security. Many sense Belt and Road and Xinjiang's problems are connected. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor