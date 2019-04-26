Pilot Lands Plane On Tree

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A pilot in Idaho landed where a pilot may never have landed before. John Gregory was flying a small, single-engine plane when it lost power. Mr. Gregory saw a field. He braced for a crash landing. But instead of reaching that field, he did what seemed like the impossible - landing his plane on the top of a 60-foot fir tree. He was not hurt in the crash, but firefighters did have to rescue him from the tree.

