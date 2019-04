Pilot Lands Plane On Tree Pilot John Gregory crash landed his small plane on top of a tree in Idaho. He was rescued by a volunteer firefighter.

Pilot John Gregory crash landed his small plane on top of a tree in Idaho. He was rescued by a volunteer firefighter.