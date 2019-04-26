Weekly Wrap: Transgender Military Ban, Chunky 'Dad' Sneakers, Plus Who Uses Twitter?

The Trump administration's ban on transgender people serving openly in the military is in effect, but how is it being felt? A new Pew study dives into who actually uses the social network Twitter. Plus, Sam calls up a fashion critic to find out why big, chunky sneakers made a comeback — particularly in the world of high fashion. Sam is joined this week by KUT reporter Ashley Lopez and Dallas Morning News reporter Lauren McGaughy.

