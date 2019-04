Students Quarantined For Potential Measles Exposure At 2 Los Angeles Universities Two universities in Los Angeles have placed some students and staff under quarantine or self-isolation after they were believed to have been exposed to someone on campus with measles.

Students Quarantined For Potential Measles Exposure At 2 Los Angeles Universities

Two universities in Los Angeles have placed some students and staff under quarantine or self-isolation after they were believed to have been exposed to someone on campus with measles.