Fresh Air Weekend: Glenda Jackson; The Word 'Socialism'; Baseball In 10 Pitches Jackson is now playing King Lear on Broadway. Linguist Geoff Nunberg explains why "socialism" is no longer a scare word. And Tyler Kepner discusses his book K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches.
Glenda Jackson plays the title role in Shakespeare's King Lear on Broadway. Jackson still gets nervous after decades on stage because she knows how "easy it is to act really badly, and how very, very hard it is to act well."
Glenda Jackson plays the title role in Shakespeare's King Lear on Broadway. Jackson still gets nervous after decades on stage because she knows how "easy it is to act really badly, and how very, very hard it is to act well."
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Glenda Jackson On Playing King Lear: Gender Barriers 'Crack' With Age: The 82-year-old British actor is currently playing Shakespeare's famed tragic figure on Broadway. "Doors have opened for women that were firmly locked many decades ago," she says.

'Socialism' Isn't The Scare Word It Once Was: It isn't yet clear where "socialist" will settle in the vocabulary of the American left, as it jostles with labels like "liberal" and "progressive." But it's not the S-word anymore.

From Fastballs To Greaseballs, 'K' Offers A History Of Baseball's Most Iconic Pitches: New York Times baseball writer Tyler Kepner spoke to 22 hall-of-fame pitchers about what they throw, and how they get a mental edge over hitters. His new book is K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches.

