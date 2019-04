Update On Baltimore Mayor Controversy NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Karsonya Wise Whitehead, associate professor of communications and African American studies at Loyola University and the host of a local radio talk show in Baltimore.

Update On Baltimore Mayor Controversy National Update On Baltimore Mayor Controversy Update On Baltimore Mayor Controversy Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Karsonya Wise Whitehead, associate professor of communications and African American studies at Loyola University and the host of a local radio talk show in Baltimore. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor