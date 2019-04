NFL Returns To Site Of First Game The big-city NFL returns to its roots by taking later rounds of the draft on the road, including to Rock Island, Ill., which in 1920 was host to the league's first game.

NFL Returns To Site Of First Game Sports NFL Returns To Site Of First Game NFL Returns To Site Of First Game Audio will be available later today. The big-city NFL returns to its roots by taking later rounds of the draft on the road, including to Rock Island, Ill., which in 1920 was host to the league's first game. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor