At Least 1 Killed In California Synagogue Shooting

Denis Poroy/AP

Updated at 5:48 p.m. ET

At least one person has died and four were injured in a shooting Saturday at a synagogue in the San Diego suburb of Poway, Calif.

In an interview with CNN, Mayor Steve Vaus called the shooting "a hate crime." The incident took place at the Chabad of Poway synagogue and came on the final day of Passover.

At an afternoon press conference, law enforcement officials said a 19-year-old man from the city of San Diego has been arrested with an AR-style assault weapon. They said that an older woman died from her wounds in the shooting and that the injured included a girl and two males.

Authorities said they are reviewing social media posts and a letter attributed to the suspect.

"This is not Poway," Vaus told reporters. "We always walk with our arms around each other, and we will walk through this tragedy with our arms around each other ... Poway will stay strong, and we will always be a community that cares for each other."

The shooting occurred six months to the day since 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Chabad of Poway synagogue was scheduled to host a Passover Holiday Celebration on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., according to its website. The festivities were scheduled to conclude with a holiday meal at 7 p.m.

But shortly after the scheduled start time, deputies were called to the area.

"Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.