Jury Is Still Out In Case Involving Opioid Maker After three weeks of deliberations, not a peep from the federal jury investigating opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics. The founder and others are accused of bribing doctors and lying to insurers.

Jury Is Still Out In Case Involving Opioid Maker National Jury Is Still Out In Case Involving Opioid Maker Jury Is Still Out In Case Involving Opioid Maker Audio will be available later today. After three weeks of deliberations, not a peep from the federal jury investigating opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics. The founder and others are accused of bribing doctors and lying to insurers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor