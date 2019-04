We Want To Hear From You On Democrats' Policies Twenty candidates are now vying for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Weekend Edition Sunday will be looking closely at the policy proposals and issues they're running on.

We Want To Hear From You On Democrats' Policies Politics We Want To Hear From You On Democrats' Policies We Want To Hear From You On Democrats' Policies Audio will be available later today. Twenty candidates are now vying for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Weekend Edition Sunday will be looking closely at the policy proposals and issues they're running on. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor