Echoes Of Watergate Today President Trump and Congress have been engaged in a showdown about executive privilege and oversight. The two branches have tangled over their checks and balances before.

Echoes Of Watergate Today History Echoes Of Watergate Today Echoes Of Watergate Today Audio will be available later today. President Trump and Congress have been engaged in a showdown about executive privilege and oversight. The two branches have tangled over their checks and balances before. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor