As Post California Wildfire Recovery Efforts Drag On, Resources Run Low Some survivors of the wildfires in recent years are finding their insurance coverage is running out before their homes are rebuilt. A construction worker shortage is contributing to delays.

As Post California Wildfire Recovery Efforts Drag On, Resources Run Low National As Post California Wildfire Recovery Efforts Drag On, Resources Run Low As Post California Wildfire Recovery Efforts Drag On, Resources Run Low Audio will be available later today. Some survivors of the wildfires in recent years are finding their insurance coverage is running out before their homes are rebuilt. A construction worker shortage is contributing to delays. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor