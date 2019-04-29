London Marathon Takes A Small Step To Go Green

The BBC reports 47,000 plastic water bottles were tossed at last year's race. This year, organizers gave runners edible water pods. They're biodegradable because they're made from seaweed.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon yesterday for a fourth time. That's a record, and that is amazing. And in other news, the marathon took a small step to go green. The BBC reports, last year, racers and onlookers tossed 47,000 plastic water bottles. This year, organizers tried to prevent a mess. They gave runners edible water pods. They're biodegradable because they're made from seaweed. The startup that makes them says they're tasteless. It's MORNING EDITION.

