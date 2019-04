Protesters Demand Sudan Transition To A Civilian Government Opposition and military leaders are in talks about Sudan's transition. Demonstrators want a civilian government. The military doesn't appear ready to relinquish power.

Opposition and military leaders are in talks about Sudan's transition. Demonstrators want a civilian government. The military doesn't appear ready to relinquish power.