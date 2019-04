Ground-Breaking Director John Singleton Dies At 51 Filmmaker John Singleton died Monday after complications from a stroke. He made history with 1991's Boyz n the Hood as the first African American nominated for a best director Oscar.

Ground-Breaking Director John Singleton Dies At 51 Obituaries Ground-Breaking Director John Singleton Dies At 51 Ground-Breaking Director John Singleton Dies At 51 Audio will be available later today. Filmmaker John Singleton died Monday after complications from a stroke. He made history with 1991's Boyz n the Hood as the first African American nominated for a best director Oscar. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor