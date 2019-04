Trump Lauds Disbarred Lawyer While Criticizing Others, Mueller Report Says Attorney General Bill Barr heads to Capitol Hill this week to face questions about the Mueller report. Critics say Barr is running interference for President Trump.

Trump Lauds Disbarred Lawyer While Criticizing Others, Mueller Report Says Trump Lauds Disbarred Lawyer While Criticizing Others, Mueller Report Says Trump Lauds Disbarred Lawyer While Criticizing Others, Mueller Report Says Audio will be available later today. Attorney General Bill Barr heads to Capitol Hill this week to face questions about the Mueller report. Critics say Barr is running interference for President Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor