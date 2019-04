Political Crisis In Venezuela Escalates Opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he is in the final phase of a plan to oust Nicolás Maduro. Maduro's officials say they are successfully putting down a coup attempt.

Political Crisis In Venezuela Escalates Latin America Political Crisis In Venezuela Escalates Opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he is in the final phase of a plan to oust Nicolás Maduro. Maduro's officials say they are successfully putting down a coup attempt. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor