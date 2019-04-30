A Daughter Reflects On Her Parents' Addiction In 'All That You Leave Behind'
Writer and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, daughter of the late New York Times columnist David Carr, discusses her parents' drug addiction and what it was like to have her father as a writing mentor.
All That You Leave Behind
A Memoir
Correction April 30, 2019
In a previous version of this story, we incorrectly said Larry Nassar worked at the University of Michigan. Nassar actually worked at Michigan State University.