2 Dead And 4 Injured In Shooting At University Of North Carolina Charlotte Campus

Two people are reported dead and another four are injured after a shooting at the University of North Carolina's Charlotte campus on Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced in a tweet that authorities have one suspect in custody.

"Scene secure. One in custody. No reason to believe anyone else involved. CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify any students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place," the police said.

Two people were found dead at the scene, and two others have life-threatening injuries. Another two people sustained injuries that are not life-threatening, according to The Associated Press, citing the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency.

It was not immediately known whether the victims are students, educators or staff.

The campus remained on lockdown for much of Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, tweets by the campus' Office of Emergency Management advised people to "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately" as "law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus."

The shots were fired near the school's Kennedy building.