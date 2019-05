Democratic Senators Look To Make Headlines In Barr Hearing Attorney General Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee will give three presidential candidates another opportunity to make headlines from the committee dais.

Democratic Senators Look To Make Headlines In Barr Hearing Politics Democratic Senators Look To Make Headlines In Barr Hearing Democratic Senators Look To Make Headlines In Barr Hearing Audio will be available later today. Attorney General Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee will give three presidential candidates another opportunity to make headlines from the committee dais. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor