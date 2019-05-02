Accessibility links
House Judiciary Committee Convenes Without Attorney General Bill Bar, Adjourns The hearing was supposed to have been William Barr's second visit to Capitol Hill in as many days, but the Justice Department said it wouldn't play along with the ground rules Democrats wanted.
NPR logo House Judiciary Panel Convenes, Then Adjourns — With No Attorney General

Politics

House Judiciary Panel Convenes, Then Adjourns — With No Attorney General

Enlarge this image

The seat for Attorney General William Barr at the House Judiciary Committee room on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. Barr has refused to testify before the committee hearing on his handling of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The seat for Attorney General William Barr at the House Judiciary Committee room on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. Barr has refused to testify before the committee hearing on his handling of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday with an empty witness chair after Attorney General William Barr made good on his threat not to appear for a hearing about special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and ranking Republican Doug Collins of Georgia each delivered fiery remarks and then Nadler adjourned the session in short order.

Democrats say Barr risks a citation for contempt of Congress in not agreeing to appear. Republicans decried what they called political theatrics by Democrats and lamented what they said was a lost opportunity to question Barr about alleged abuses of power by the FBI and Justice Department.

Not seeing the video? Click here.