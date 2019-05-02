NPR subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast podcast NPR One Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Pocket Casts Spotify RSS link Politics VIDEOS: Ron's Office Hours Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email May 2, 20193:06 PM ET NPR's Ron Elving answers the toughest questions about our political system and government. More Videos 00:01:51 The Power Of Presidential Pardons: Ron's Office Hours 00:01:51 WATCH: What Does It Take To Impeach A President? 00:01:51 If A Rule Is Unwritten, Is It Really A Rule? 00:01:51 Repeal The Second Amendment? That's Not So Simple. Here's What It Would Take Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email