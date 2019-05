Rural Students To Join In Classroom Walkout Over Climate Change High school students are planning another coordinated nationwide walkout Friday to demand action on climate change. Until recently, organizers say rural students hadn't been as vocal in the strikes.

Rural Students To Join In Classroom Walkout Over Climate Change Rural Students To Join In Classroom Walkout Over Climate Change Rural Students To Join In Classroom Walkout Over Climate Change Audio will be available later today. High school students are planning another coordinated nationwide walkout Friday to demand action on climate change. Until recently, organizers say rural students hadn't been as vocal in the strikes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor