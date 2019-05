Peter Mayhew, Who Played 'Star Wars' Chewbacca Dies At 74 Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed Chewbacca in many "Star Wars" films has died at age 74. Mayhew was more than 7-feet tall, yet he said his furry Wookiee was a comforting "Teddy Bear" presence.

Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed Chewbacca in many "Star Wars" films has died at age 74. Mayhew was more than 7-feet tall, yet he said his furry Wookiee was a comforting "Teddy Bear" presence.