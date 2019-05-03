'SNL' And 'The Other Two' Writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly
'SNL' season 42 started before the 2016 election and ended months after Donald Trump's inauguration. During that whirlwind year, the show was steered by co-head writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly. After it, they created and wrote 'The Other Two' for Comedy Central, hailed by critics as one of 2019's best new comedies. It was recently renewed for a second season. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
John Pack/Comedy Central
Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.