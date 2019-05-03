Accessibility links
Sarah Schneider & Chris Kelly On 'The Other Two' 'SNL' season 42 started before the 2016 election and ended months after Donald Trump's inauguration. During that whirlwind year, the show was steered by co-head writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly. After it, they created and wrote 'The Other Two' for Comedy Central, hailed by critics as one of 2019's best new comedies. It was recently renewed for a second season. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
'SNL' And 'The Other Two' Writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly

Listen · 43:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/719944660/722817452" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Enlarge this image

Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) star in The Other Two, written and created by Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly. John Pack/Comedy Central hide caption

Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) star in The Other Two, written and created by Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly.

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode.