Weekly Wrap: A Meatless Moment, How To Combat Homelessness, Containing The Measles

Weekly Wrap: Measles, Beyond Meat, and Homelessness Cases of measles have cropped up in almost two dozen states, and health experts are working to contain the disease. In San Francisco, a drama is unfolding between city officials, billionaires and residents on how to fight homelessness. Plus, are meatless burgers having a moment? Sam is joined by KPCC health care reporter Michelle Faust Raghavan and L.A. Times national correspondent Matt Pearce.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Impossible Burger is a plant-based vegan burger designed to taste like real beef. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

The Impossible Burger is a plant-based vegan burger designed to taste like real beef.

Cases of measles have cropped up in almost two dozen states, and health experts are working to contain the disease, which can cause brain damage. In San Francisco, a drama is unfolding between city officials, billionaires and residents on how to fight homelessness. Plus, are meatless burgers like the Impossible Burger having a moment? Sam is joined by KPCC health care reporter Michelle Faust Raghavan and L.A. Times national correspondent Matt Pearce.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.