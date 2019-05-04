Not My Job: We Quiz Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer On Lip Balm
Miguel Villagran/Getty Images
Legend has it that when a young man named Bill Gates asked his college dorm-mate, Steve Ballmer, to come help run his company called Microsoft, Ballmer wasn't sure he wanted the job — he was just looking for a summer gig.
Well, 40 years or so later, Ballmer is now retired from his job as CEO of Microsoft. He owns the LA Clippers, and has created a new non-profit called USAFacts.
We've invited Ballmer to answer three questions about lip balm.
Click the audio link above to hear how he does.