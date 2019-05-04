Accessibility links
Not My Job: We Quiz Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer On Lip Balm Legend has it that when a young man named Bill Gates asked his college buddy Steve Ballmer to come help run his company, Ballmer wasn't sure he wanted the job — he was just looking for a summer gig.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer On Lip Balm

Listen · 9:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/719833702/720259169" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Not My Job: We Quiz Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer On Lip Balm

Not My Job: We Quiz Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer On Lip Balm

Not My Job: We Quiz Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer On Lip Balm

Listen · 9:54
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/719833702/720259169" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Steve Ballmer looks on during a news conference on Oct. 7, 2009 in Munich, Germany.
Enlarge this image
Miguel Villagran/Getty Images
Steve Ballmer looks on during a news conference on Oct. 7, 2009 in Munich, Germany.
Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

Legend has it that when a young man named Bill Gates asked his college dorm-mate, Steve Ballmer, to come help run his company called Microsoft, Ballmer wasn't sure he wanted the job — he was just looking for a summer gig.

Well, 40 years or so later, Ballmer is now retired from his job as CEO of Microsoft. He owns the LA Clippers, and has created a new non-profit called USAFacts.

We've invited Ballmer to answer three questions about lip balm.

Click the audio link above to hear how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!