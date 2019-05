Former Federal Prosecutor On Battle Between House Democrats And Attorney General Barr NPR's Scott Simon talks to former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams about what's next in the fight between the House and Attorney General William Barr over his handling of the Mueller report.

Former Federal Prosecutor On Battle Between House Democrats And Attorney General Barr

NPR's Scott Simon talks to former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams about what's next in the fight between the House and Attorney General William Barr over his handling of the Mueller report.