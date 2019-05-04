Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Peter, an investigation by CBS News reported this week that some schools are frantically using Scotch tape, roses and old gum to try and teach kids what?

PETER GROSZ: They're trying to teach kids what it's like when your school's budget gets cut.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Can I have a little hint?

SAGAL: Well, it's, like, well, sometimes, when a piece of tape and a rose love each other very much....

GROSZ: They're trying to teach them sex ed?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: To be fair, these are the methods used to teach something called abstinence-only sex ed, which is sort of like starvation-only cooking class.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So, for example, a teacher will stick a piece of tape on a student's arm and then tell the kid to pull it off, right? And then they hand the tape to the next kid. And, of course, at that point, the tape has, like, hair on it. And it's, like, put it on your arm. Oh, it doesn't stick as well the second time, right? - which is why you should never have sex.

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: So I get the gum, but how do the roses work?

SAGAL: The rose works in a similar way. Is - what they do - the teacher says, here's a beautiful rose, never been touched. Isn't it beautiful? And you hand it to the first kid, and the first kid holds it. Well, pass it to the second kid. Second kid gets it, and they pass it around the class. And by the time the rose has been passed around with very many, shall we say, partners, it looks bedraggled and tired.

ROBERTS: Oh, the slutty rose.

SAGAL: The slutty rose, yes.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: And then there's the one kid in the corner who's, like, I didn't get to hold the rose.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And then there's the other kid who's, like...

GROSZ: Will I ever get to hold a rose?

PETEY DEABREU: And then there's the other kid that's, like, I like thorns.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVE YOU SO BAD")

EZRA FURMAN: (Singing) You know I love you so bad. I don't believe in love.

SAGAL: Coming up, we go visit some landmarks in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.