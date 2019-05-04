Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Roxanne, this week, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet became the 21st announced Democratic candidate for president, which causes a specific problem for the Democrats. What is it?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I'm going to say is it the debates where they can only fit like a - they were going to split them up in two debates and they could only put, like, 11 on a stage or something like that.

SAGAL: Well, you've got it. There's not enough room at the debates.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ROBERTS: OK.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

ROBERTS: All right.

SAGAL: We've known for months that there are too many Democrats running for president, but now it's official.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Now the first Democratic debates - I say debates - are scheduled for June with 10 candidates a night for two nights - 20 spots. Now there's an extra candidate. And the DNC is not happy about this. They don't want to be accused of favoritism like they were in 2016. So they've adopted a policy of pretending we love all our kids equally.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But it's like the dining room table is only so big, so they're going to have to make Pete Buttigieg go eat in the garage at the card table.

(LAUGHTER)

PETER GROSZ: Sounds like more like WrestleMania than it does like - like, there's 21 people, two nights...

SAGAL: It really does.

GROSZ: ...In June. Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Do you know how I want to see it? I want them to do nine each time, and I want them to do it in the "Hollywood Squares" format.

SAGAL: Squares thing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So the DNC has a plan. They're going to get up at the first debate. And they say this debate is overbooked, so we need volunteers to take a later debate...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...For a $300 voucher and a guaranteed spot in the Cabinet.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Petey, authorities in Norway say they've captured a Russian spy. Who is it?

PETEY DEABREU: A beluga whale.

SAGAL: That's right, Petey.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

DEABREU: I saw that story.

SAGAL: This week, Norwegian fishermen spotted this beluga whale when they noticed it had this equipment harness on it that was labeled St. Petersburg.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Further evidence it was a spy came when they asked for its species and it said whale, beluga whale.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They said they tried to get the whale to talk by waterboarding and, man, was that not effective.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So the Russians didn't even deny it. They said, yeah, we've been using whales to spy for years and also we are told your submarines don't taste good. Get on that.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This news is tough for the reputation of whales, so far until now is seen as innocent in the affairs of men...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Especially killer whales, who are now going to have to explain, look; man, it's just my species. I work at the agency as an analyst.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: So I have two questions.

SAGAL: Yes, Roxanne.

ROBERTS: All right, this harness - I saw a picture....

SAGAL: Yes.

ROBERTS: ...Of this whale, and it looked - I felt like it looked like it was too small for him. It looked like (laughter) - didn't you?

GROSZ: Yeah. Yeah.

ROBERTS: Didn't it look like he kind of outgrew...

GROSZ: It was a training harness.

(LAUGHTER)

DEABREU: Training.

GROSZ: They grow up - you know, these whales...

PETER GROSZ AND PETER SAGAL: They grew up so fast.

GROSZ: It was just...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: (Singing) Is this the...

GROSZ AND SAGAL: (Singing) Little whale I carry.

(LAUGHTER)

