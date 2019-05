After Historic Disqualification, Country House Wins 145th Kentucky Derby For the first time in its history, the Kentucky Derby has disqualified the horse that crossed the finish line first, Maximum Security. That gave the victory to Country House.

For the first time in its history, the Kentucky Derby has disqualified the horse that crossed the finish line first, Maximum Security. That gave the victory to Country House.