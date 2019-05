The Real History Of Cinco De Mayo Cinco de Mayo commemorates the First Battle of Puebla, a battle in 1862 between Mexican and French forces.

The Real History Of Cinco De Mayo History The Real History Of Cinco De Mayo The Real History Of Cinco De Mayo Audio will be available later today. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the First Battle of Puebla, a battle in 1862 between Mexican and French forces. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor