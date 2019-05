HBO's 'Chernobyl' Is A Dramatization Of 1986 Nuclear Accident HBO's five-part series Chenobyl is a compelling drama about one of the world's worst nuclear accidents. It's also a look at the dangers of a government where politics are more important than reality.

HBO's 'Chernobyl' Is A Dramatization Of 1986 Nuclear Accident HBO's 'Chernobyl' Is A Dramatization Of 1986 Nuclear Accident HBO's 'Chernobyl' Is A Dramatization Of 1986 Nuclear Accident Audio will be available later today. HBO's five-part series Chenobyl is a compelling drama about one of the world's worst nuclear accidents. It's also a look at the dangers of a government where politics are more important than reality. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor