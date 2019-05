Frustrated With Trade Talks, Trump Threatens China With Tariffs Ahead of final trade talks this week with China, President Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on the country. The move marked an escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Frustrated With Trade Talks, Trump Threatens China With Tariffs Frustrated With Trade Talks, Trump Threatens China With Tariffs Frustrated With Trade Talks, Trump Threatens China With Tariffs Audio will be available later today. Ahead of final trade talks this week with China, President Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on the country. The move marked an escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor