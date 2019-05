'Morning Edition' Debuts The Show's Updated Theme Music NPR's David Greene and Rachel Martin look back at famous theme songs from pop culture, and remember the old "Morning Edition" theme as the show debuts the updated version of the song.

'Morning Edition' Debuts The Show's Updated Theme Music 'Morning Edition' Debuts The Show's Updated Theme Music 'Morning Edition' Debuts The Show's Updated Theme Music Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene and Rachel Martin look back at famous theme songs from pop culture, and remember the old "Morning Edition" theme as the show debuts the updated version of the song. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor