Muslims Around The World Begin Observing Ramadan David Greene talks to writer Wajahat Ali about how American Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, so soon after two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were attacked.

Muslims Around The World Begin Observing Ramadan Muslims Around The World Begin Observing Ramadan Muslims Around The World Begin Observing Ramadan Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to writer Wajahat Ali about how American Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, so soon after two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were attacked. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor