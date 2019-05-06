Accessibility links
2019 Met Gala: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter And Others Bring Camp To The Red Carpet The theme for this year's gala is "Camp: Notes on Fashion" — a nod to the 1964 essay by Susan Sontag. Here's a roundup of celebrities who very much understood the assignment.
NPR logo 2019 Met Gala: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter Bring Camp To The Red Carpet

News

2019 Met Gala: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter Bring Camp To The Red Carpet

Enlarge this image

Lady Gaga Neilson Barnard/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The biggest night in fashion has arrived — and this year may well be a contender for the most playful, absurd and opulent red carpet in Met Gala history.

About 550 people will attend this year's fundraiser, according to The New York Times. The theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," in part a nod to the 1964 essay by Susan Sontag.

Enlarge this image

Janelle Monae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Janelle Monae

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

If you're unfamiliar with camp, think less about hiking boots and tentpoles (though, in fairness, showing up in that could be very camp) — and much more about Lady Gaga having three outfit reveals on the red carpet, while wheeling around a pink champagne wagon.

Or actor Billy Porter, donning a golden catsuit, being carried out on a gold-trimmed litter by six shirtless men wearing golden pants.

And then casually revealing that his catsuit also has 10-foot golden wings.

Enlarge this image

Billy Porter Neilson Barnard/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Porter

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, co-chairs of the event include Gaga, tennis star Serena Williams, singer Harry Styles and Gucci's Alessandro Michele.

Here are some campy highlights on the red carpet — from celebrities who very much understood the assignment. This post will be updated throughout the evening.

Enlarge this image

Cardi B Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Laverne Cox Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Katy Perry Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Lupita Nyong'o Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Law Roach and Zendaya Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Law Roach and Zendaya

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images