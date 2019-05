Ventura County Fire Department Hires Goats To Clear Brush The goats are being deployed to chow down on dry vegetation in the California county to help cut down on wildfires. Goat herders across the state are renting out their flocks to do their part.

Ventura County Fire Department Hires Goats To Clear Brush Animals Ventura County Fire Department Hires Goats To Clear Brush Ventura County Fire Department Hires Goats To Clear Brush Audio will be available later today. The goats are being deployed to chow down on dry vegetation in the California county to help cut down on wildfires. Goat herders across the state are renting out their flocks to do their part. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor