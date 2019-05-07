Georgia's Governor Signs 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Law

Updated at 1:05 p.m. ET

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed controversial legislation Tuesday that bans abortions in the state as soon as a heartbeat is detectable, which typically occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy — before many women know they're pregnant.

Lawmakers approved the bill in March and the law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020. It significantly decreases the period of time for a woman to have an abortion in the state, currently set at 20 weeks.

The Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act allows for some exceptions, including in cases of rape or incest if a woman files a police report, or when the life of the pregnant woman is threatened. A woman can also have an abortion if her pregnancy is deemed "medically futile."

The final approval by Kemp is a fulfillment of campaign promises the Republican governor made to supporters last year. It is also part of a larger national movement in which several conservative state legislatures are crafting bills to limit the procedure to the earliest stages of pregnancy.

Republican state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, who co-sponsored the measure, called it "a historic day for Georgia families."

In an interview with Fox & Friends, she said the law "establishes personhood at the point that that human heartbeat is detected." Ehrhart said that allows "for 14th Amendment rights of protection to go into effect."

Supporters hope the law triggers a U.S. Supreme Court battle over its constitutionality, ultimately overturning protections laid out in Row v. Wade.

Republican governors in Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky have recently signed similar laws, though legal challenges have put the legislation in the latter two states on hold.

Abortion rights supporters say they are planning to mount a legal challenge to Georgia's law before it goes into effect.

"Georgia can't afford to go backwards on women's health and rights," Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement Monday. "We will act to block this assault on women's health, rights, and self-determination."

Reporter Sam Whitehead from member station WABE contributed to this story.