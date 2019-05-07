Accessibility links
Highland Ranch School Shooting, Two Suspects Apprehend, Another At Large Officials believe at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a STEM school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., a suburb of Denver. Two suspects are in custody.
Multiple People Injured In Colorado School Shooting

At least two people have been injured in a school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado. John Leyba/Denver Post via Getty Images hide caption

John Leyba/Denver Post via Getty Images

Officials believe at least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a public charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colo., a suburb south of Denver.

Two suspects are currently in custody and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of a third suspect, authorities said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said over Twitter that they responded to a "call of shots fired" at STEM Schools Highlands Ranch at 1:53 p.m. They described the situation as unstable and are directing parents to pick up their children at a nearby staging area.

The Douglas County School District announced all schools are on lock down and have canceled all after school activities.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.