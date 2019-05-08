PHOTOS: A New Addition To The Royal Baby Album

Pictures of the latest addition to the United Kingdom's royal family are finally here, two days after the birth of Baby Sussex.

The baby boy, the first child of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, formerly the American actress Meghan Markle, is seventh in the line of succession to the throne. His name has not been made public.

Posing with the new bundle of joy outside the hospital is a recent custom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to follow suit in order "to celebrate privately."

That doesn't mean the Windsors traditionally have kept their baby pictures secret.

From great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to cousins George, Charlotte and Louis, the world has seen photos of multiple generations of Baby Sussex's relatives during their early days of life.

The images also provide a fascinating look at how little infant clothing has changed over the past century or so: lots and lots of frills, ruffles and bonnets.

Chuckle at the cherubic cheeks, coo at the button noses and compare the royals to see which one was the cutest baby.

