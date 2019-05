Why Some 2020 Democratic Presidential Contenders Embrace Fox Town Halls Democrats tend to view Fox News as a source of right-wing bias in its day-to-day news coverage. But despite that, some Democratic presidential candidates are participating in the network's town halls.

Why Some 2020 Democratic Presidential Contenders Embrace Fox Town Halls Why Some 2020 Democratic Presidential Contenders Embrace Fox Town Halls Why Some 2020 Democratic Presidential Contenders Embrace Fox Town Halls Audio will be available later today. Democrats tend to view Fox News as a source of right-wing bias in its day-to-day news coverage. But despite that, some Democratic presidential candidates are participating in the network's town halls. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor