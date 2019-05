Doyenne Of Documentaries, Sheila Nevins, To Head MTV's Documentary Division MTV, a network known for its young audience, is starting a documentary division, helmed by 80-year-old Sheila Nevins, who is best known for running HBO's prestigious documentary division.

Doyenne Of Documentaries, Sheila Nevins, To Head MTV's Documentary Division Audio will be available later today.