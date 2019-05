U.S. Farmers Have Multiple Concerns When It Comes To Trade Talks NPR's Noel King talks to GOP Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa about how farmers are impacted by the U.S.-China trade war. NPR's Scott Horsley comments on their conversation.

U.S. Farmers Have Multiple Concerns When It Comes To Trade Talks U.S. Farmers Have Multiple Concerns When It Comes To Trade Talks U.S. Farmers Have Multiple Concerns When It Comes To Trade Talks Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to GOP Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa about how farmers are impacted by the U.S.-China trade war. NPR's Scott Horsley comments on their conversation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor