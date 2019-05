Trump Campaigns In Florida While Hurricane Victims Wait For Disaster Aid President Trump campaigns in Panama City, Florida, Wednesday. At the same time, local officials are upset that they're still waiting for federal disaster aid — seven months after Hurricane Michael.

Trump Campaigns In Florida While Hurricane Victims Wait For Disaster Aid Trump Campaigns In Florida While Hurricane Victims Wait For Disaster Aid Trump Campaigns In Florida While Hurricane Victims Wait For Disaster Aid Audio will be available later today. President Trump campaigns in Panama City, Florida, Wednesday. At the same time, local officials are upset that they're still waiting for federal disaster aid — seven months after Hurricane Michael. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor