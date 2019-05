Soccer Fans Are In Disbelief After Liverpool Beats Barcelona 4-0 Liverpool upset Barcelona to advance to the Champions League final. NPR's Noel King talks to Wright Thompson of ESPN The Magazine who says the soccer team "perfectly reflects" the city of Liverpool.

Soccer Fans Are In Disbelief After Liverpool Beats Barcelona 4-0 Audio will be available later today.