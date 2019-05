South Africans Head To Polls South Africans voted Wednesday in an election viewed as a referendum on the African National Congress. It's been in charge since the end of apartheid but has largely failed to live up to its promises.

South Africans Head To Polls Africa South Africans Head To Polls South Africans Head To Polls Audio will be available later today. South Africans voted Wednesday in an election viewed as a referendum on the African National Congress. It's been in charge since the end of apartheid but has largely failed to live up to its promises. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor