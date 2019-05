Iran Announces It Will Ramp Up Nuclear Activities Iran has announced its intention to begin withdrawing from parts of a 2015 nuclear agreement in 60 days. The decision could reduce the time needed to develop a nuclear weapon — if Iran chose to do so.

Iran has announced its intention to begin withdrawing from parts of a 2015 nuclear agreement in 60 days. The decision could reduce the time needed to develop a nuclear weapon — if Iran chose to do so.